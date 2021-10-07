Morehead State University’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance will present a Jazz Ensemble concert featuring Los Angeles-based, Armenian-born composer/arranger/pianist Vardan Ovsepian at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Duncan Recital Hall located in Baird Music Hall.

The concert is funded through The Buckner and Sally S. Hinkle Endowment for the Humanities and is free and open to the public.

Ovsepian will involve MSU music students performing some of his world-premiere works. He has released several albums under the Fresh Sound New Talent label. He has also released independent pieces with VOCE (Vardan Ovsepian Chamber Ensemble), as well as several duo and trio albums.

His recent awards and publications include first prize at the Achava Jazz Award (Erfurt, Germany, 2017), Chamber Music America Grant for New Jazz Works program funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation (New York, New York, 2017) and a release of Peter Erskine New Trio album “In Praise of Shadows.”

In addition, Ovsepian will present a free public performance with MSU jazz faculty and students from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Sawstone Brewery.

“Ovsepian’s compositional and improvisational approaches are rooted firmly in both the jazz world and Western European classical world,” said Ryan McGillicuddy, assistant professor of music. “MSU students will get the opportunity to produce art at the highest level.”