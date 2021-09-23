MSU Theatre opens season with virtual ‘Mine Flowers’

Morehead State University’s School of Creative Arts will kick off the 2021-22 theatrical season with a virtual production of Csaba Szekely’s “Mine Flowers.”

The recording, filmed at the Lucille Caudill Little Theatre, is available for viewing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Performances will also be available for view on Sundays at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. The recording of this production runs without intermission.

Inspired by Checkhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” “Mine Flowers” visits a modern-day Appalachian village whose residents have seen better days and must decide if they will languish at the bottom of a moonshine bottle or climb out of the mine and into the light.

Szekely’s play was adapted by Michael Turner and Mary Linehan (Class of 2011), who also serves as the play’s director.

“To now be the one instructing, guiding and supporting our way through an artistic process instead of the student still figuring out how to develop an artistic concept, it’s been a wonderful reminder of everything that Morehead State gave me and that I can now give back,” said Linehan, now an actor and director based in New York City.

After reading Szekely’s play set in a Romanian mining town, Linehan said that she and Turner thought adapting the play to an Appalachian mining town setting seemed like a natural fit. As she, the cast and crew figured out creative solutions to the challenges of a virtual production, she feels like the audience is in for a treat as they figured out ways to make a theatrical production resonant and engaging.

Tickets are $11 for the general public, $6 for seniors and non-MSU students, and free with ID to MSU students. Tickets may be purchased online through the University Store. An email with a link, password and playbill will be sent to patrons before the show starts. Go to www.bookstore.moreheadstate.edu and click on “Theatre and Dance Tickets” under the “Merchandise” tab for online payment. Patrons should forward their confirmation email to [email protected] to verify receiving a link and password. The MSU Theatre box office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Reservations are required for all MSU Theatre productions and can be made by calling 606-783-2170 or emailing [email protected]

To learn more about MSU Theatre and view this season’s schedule, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/theatre.

