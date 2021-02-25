MSU Theatre presents ‘Showtime!’ dance revue online

Morehead State University’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance will be safely and enthusiastically highlighting the “dance” part in its name.

The department will present the Broadway hit-packed dance revue “Showtime!” online Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 25-28, and Thursday through Sunday, March 4-7.

According to Greg Carlisle, director of “Showtime!” and associate professor of theatre at MSU, he and his students will put a twist on the usual Broadway-style revue by incorporating dance pieces with the musical theatre. The production will feature music from “Hamilton,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Grease,” “Cabaret” and “The Producers,” among others.

“We have this rousing evening of songs and dances that I think our video audience is going to love,” Carlisle said.

In addition to presenting “Showtime!” performances online to optimize audience safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast of 18 students have socially distanced themselves from each other and crew members during rehearsals. In addition to consistent mask-wearing, temperatures have been taken at every rehearsal and “Showtime!” music and dance numbers are presented with limited singers and dancers to music recorded by an orchestra of MSU music students.

“Even with these new adjustments in place, we’ve been having a great time,” Carlisle said. “This is a rare opportunity for students, faculty and staff from all areas of our department – music, theatre and dance – work together, and that’s been rewarding for all of us.”

Tickets are $11 for the general public, $6 for seniors and non-MSU students, and free with ID number to MSU students. Thanks to the MSU University Store, online purchases of tickets will be available. The MSU Theatre box office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. In place of a ticket, an email with a link, password and playbill will be sent to patrons before the show starts.

Go to www.bookstore.moreheadstate.edu and click on “Theatre and Dance Tickets” under the “Merchandise” tab for online payment. Patrons should forward their confirmation email to [email protected] to verify receiving a link and password.

Reservations are required for all MSU Theatre productions and can be made by calling 606-783-2170 or emailing [email protected]