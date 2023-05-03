The John P. Parker House will conduct a free Summer History Camp for all students in our regional area who have completed the 3rd, 4th or 5th grades.

The Camp will run from June 5 through June 8. The Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday camp will be from 9:30 a.m. until noon each day at the Parker House at 300 N. Front Street in Ripley, Ohio.

Students will learn about John P. Parker, Underground Railroad Conductor, as well as other regional history. Niya Royal will be the Camp Director along with Peggy Mills Warner, Carol Stivers and other Parker Board members. Students will engage in crafts, music and local walks and discovery sessions.

The Parker Summer History Camp has been an annual event except for an interruption because of COVID. We are excited to be back to a four-day camp.

Some schools have received information about the camp. There is a limit of 15 students for camp attendance. To enroll, please, Check the John Parker House Facebook Page and scroll down to the John P. Parker History Camp and click on the code to sign up for the camp or call Peggy Mills Warner at 937-618-9104 or Carol Stivers at 937-392-1135. Please, sign up or call as soon as possible with the name of the student their grade level, address and a phone number. If no answer, please, leave information.