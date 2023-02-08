Leeyha Anjaliece Hamm,10, of Hillsboro, Ky., has been on a journey to pursue her dream of becoming an actress/model.

She has been working very hard and has been mastering her acting and modeling classes since July ‘22 . She attended her first audition for NYLA Talent and received her first call back for a second audition the next day, where immediately after her performance she was one of only 32, out of over 400 children chosen to join their elite, award-winning talent studio and advance on to stage 2, weeks later.

She attended the showcase (stage 2) and received her second call back where she was chosen in the top three of only nine out of 68 children chosen to advance on to stage 3 in California where she attended a week-long invitation-only bi-annual red -carpet event; “iPOP ” (International Presentation of Performers) in January.

For that week, she performed her commercial and monologue, modeled, and competed against more than 500 children in her division (ages 4-12) from 12 different schools, from all over the world. They all performed in front of over 100 managers, agents, casting directors, produces, etc., and more from all over the world.

At the end of the week at the Award Ceremony and Red -Carpet Gala, Leeyha received 16 callbacks from top agents and managers in the industry to offer her a contract of representation. She had a casting director come to her and ask her to audition for a role in an upcoming movie. Leeyha received four honorable mentions and was called on stage to receive two awards. First award was for third runner-up; “Best in Pajamas’ in runway modeling. Second award was for third runner-up for “Actor of the Year.” She recevied fourth over all for “Actor of the Year ” and modeling.

Since returning home, and some hard decision-making, Leeyha has signed two contracts. She is with a manager and two of the top agencies, MGMT Artists and Mavrick Artists Agency. She is already receiving callbacks for possible lead and co-star roles in TVseries and movies.