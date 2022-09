Officials with St. Augustine Church, Augusta, have released the results of the major raffle held during the Fall Festival.

First place winner of $2,500 was Janet Bishop with $1,00 going to Nathan Gerhard and $500 to Mark Hughes.

A handmade quilt was won by Cindy Weaver; and $250 by Donnie Stitt. A K’s IGA gift certificate was won by Rev. Andrew Young.