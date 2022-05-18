St. Patrick High School was well represented at the Kentucky Future Business Leaders of America State Conference in Louisville, on April 11-13. From left to right, winners include Levi Ripato, fourth place (Accounting I) ; Winston Williams, Advertising (first place); Rose Fryman, Faith Comer, Allison Hughes – Banking and Financial Systems (fifth place); Samuel Porter, Agribusiness (second place); and Makenna Roush, Insurance and Risk Management (third place). These students have the opportunity to advance to the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago, on June 29-July 2.