Babz Bites: Pasta with Pea Pesto and Asparagus I had reservations about this week’s star of the show, beautiful asparagus. Honestly I thought maybe I had missed my chance to showcase this beauty of a stalk. Boy was I wrong.

With honor and respect A ceremony honoring fallen officers Danny Hay and Anson Blake Tribby was held recently at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville for National Polic Wee. The Maysville Police Department honor guard conducted a wreath presentation.

The resurgence of MeToo Cats are said to have nine lives. Rasputin was said to have almost as many. If only the MeToo movement had the same brief lifespan.

Buffalo, Laguna Woods, Houston – the world gets crazier every day A good person did not enter a grocery store in Buffalo, New York killing ten people and wounding multiple others. A good person did not enter a church in Laguna Woods, California wounding many and killing one person. A good person did not enter a Houston, Texas flee market killing two and wounding at least three more. These are evil people. The police officer who heroically fought back in the Buffalo grocery store with a gun was a good person. He was trying to protect the other good people who were in the grocery store.

Biden is signing over healthcare emergencies to WHO I am neither on the side of Republicans nor Democrats – I am on the side of civil liberties. And a current or future pandemic should never compromise the U.S. Constitution.

FLBA Winners St. Patrick High School was well represented at the Kentucky Future Business Leaders of America State Conference in Louisville, on April 11-13. From left to right, winners include Levi Ripato, fourth place (Accounting I) ; Winston Williams, Advertising (first place); Rose Fryman, Faith Comer, Allison Hughes – Banking and Financial Systems (fifth place); Samuel Porter, Agribusiness (second place); and Makenna Roush, Insurance and Risk Management (third place). These students have the opportunity to advance to the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago, on June 29-July 2.

The lies don’t win “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” Psalm 91:1-2