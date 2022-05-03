People often look back on their school days and wish they’d taken a public speaking class as a youth.

The experience youngsters gain from learning how to speak in front of others is valuable no matter what career path they take. 4-H presents a unique opportunity for young people to practice public speaking through a variety of speech and demonstration contests. These competitions start at the county level and progress to the district, then finally to the state level. Some of the 4H clubs, like horse, hold their own state contests where subject matter must be equine related and those 4Hers who do well, can end up traveling to Georgia for Southern Regionals or Louisville for the Eastern National Championships.

Recently, Mason County held its 4-H Communications Contest at the extension office, where young people, ranging from 5th grade up to 11th grade spoke in front of three judges in order to qualify for the upcoming district contest in May. District winners will head to the state contest this summer.

Representing Mason County at the district competition this year are Annelise Prodent, Asa Porter, Maggie Porter and Cora Hopkins.

4-H is open to all youth, ages 9 to 18, and there are several clubs and projects to choose from. For more information contact Trever Cole, Mason County’s 4-H agent at 606-564-6808.