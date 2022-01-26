Fernleaf Homemakers meet in January

The Fernleaf Homemakers held their January meeting at Tumbleweed Restaurant on Jan. 12. President Ann Porter opened the meeting with the thought “Life is like a roll of toilet paper, the closer it gets to the end the faster it goes.” and she then led us in the pledge to the Flag.

Betty Harris had the devotional entitled “January receipe for a Happy New Year” author unknown, submitted by Floyd County Extension Office, and she then gave the prayer.

Ann Allison made a motion to dispense with the reading of the minutes and Marilyn Deatley made a second and the motion carried. Secretary Betty Steele called the roll and those present answered with “One Thing I really want to do in 2022.” We had 20 members present including a new member, Donna Moss and a member who had not attended for a while, Thelma Becket. Happy to have both of you.

Treasurer Marilyn Deatley gave her report .

We then had committee reports given by Nadine Barker on guidelines for alcohol. Heather Blevins talked about Fire Safety. Jeanette Tolle reported on 4-H ,while Brenda Crackle gave some tips on keeping vegetables fresh. Janice B. Gifford discussed the use of Eco bricks. Geraldine Wynn highlighted some ways to avoid idenity theft and Ann Allison talked about learning with a purpose.

Betty Harris then showed the club some Figits which can be made to take to the nursing home for patients to use to develop their skills.

She also mentioned learning Swedish weaving.

Betty Steele made a motion the club give a $50 donation to the Buffalo Trace Childrens Advocacy Fund. Geraldine Wynn seconded the motion and it carried.

Elizabeth Pendleton made a motion to serve our essential workers such as MFD and MPD lunch sometime in the month of February as a Community Service Project. Ann Allison second the motion and it carried.

New Business consisted of Scholarship applications being online and at the Extension office Feb. 1 and due April 1. We mentioned briefly the Highlights of our monthly newsletter featuring Trendy Tuels. Maggie Sledd then made a motion that we have our annual Tea For A Cause, June 26, 2022 and with a second by Marilyn Deatley the motion carried.

Elizabeth Pendleton made a motion that we serve a meal Sunday April 3 to benefit Fernleaf Clubs Schlorship Fund and with a second by Ann Allison the motion carried.

Brenda Crackle then made a motion we give a $50 Gift Card to a local family who has suffered a recent tragic hardship and with a second by Geraldine Wynn the motion carried.

Our lesson was a mail-out on Reducing the Risk of Identy Theft.

We thank our Hostesses, Jeanette Tolle and Betty Harris.

Hostesses for February will be Brenda Crackle and Heather Blevins.

Geraldine then had a door prize which was won by Debbie Ruark. Maggie also had a door prize for an unknown recipient, thank you Maggie.

We thank you Tumbleweed Restaurant for having us.The meeting adjourned at 1:20 P.M.

