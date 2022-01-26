Fernleaf Homemakers meet in January

The Mason-Bracken County Bar Association awarded its 21st Annual Law Day Scholarship to Abigail Wardlow of St. Patrick High School on April 30, 2021. Presenting the award was Delores Baker, Law Day chairperson of the Mason-Bracken County Bar Association; Jacqueline Wright, Bar president; and St Patrick alumni, Chanslor Gallenstein. Abigail was presented with a scholarship check of $500.

The Mason-Bracken County Bar Association awards a $500 scholarship annually in conjunction with the National Law Day Celebration which occurs each May 1. The scholarship is open to any graduating senior from Mason County High School, Bracken County High School, St. Patrick High School, or Augusta Independent High School. The winner must write an essay on the Law Day theme as set forth by the American Bar Association. This year’s theme was “Advancing The Rule Of Law Now.”

Abigail’s award-winning essay follows:

Advancing The Rule Of Law Now

The Rule of Law is a fundamental property of civilized society, and yet, when someone attempts to explain it, they are typically at a loss for words. It is a concept that is elusive to a substantial and direct definition. The World Justice Project describes the Rule of Law as a “durable system of laws institutions, norms and community commitment that delivers: accountability… just laws… open government… and accessible justice,” (World Justice Project What is the Rule of Law?). Colloquially, the Rule of Law means that everyone must follow the law and the law must equally apply to everyone. The Rule of Law prevents arbitrary corruption and changing of legislation which allows citizens to pursue their right to happiness within its safe confines. Even in a society heavily influenced by democracy, simple majority rule is not enough; there are fundamental principles and rights that have been agreed upon that even the majority can not change (United States Courts Overview – rule of law). Laws must be publicly promulgated and equally enforced, regardless of socioeconomic or political position.

Without respect for the law, society evolves into chaos. If equal protection under the law is ignored, the accountability, open governance, and transparency that is foundational for individual and societal development is lost (Myanmar National Reports No rule of law). In a country such as the United States, the Rule of Law is respected. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land; the statutes created by legislators conform to it invariably (Annenberg Classroom Rule of Law). When Rule of Law is so highly respected amongst millions of citizens, it becomes hard to ignore the instances in which it is not upheld. Rule of Law does not work when the law is not equally enforced. Even in an environment where Rule of Law is unanimously respected, abuse of power and corruption still exist. Consistency is one of the most important aspects for maintaining the Rule of Law. Inconsistency, then, is detrimental, and an inconsistency that plagues American society currently is police brutality.

Law enforcement has proven to be necessary for upholding Rule of Law since not all citizens are incentivized by the good of their fellow man. Therefore, when there is an abuse of power within the justice system, the consequences are severe. The Derek Chauvin trial and the murder of Daunte Wright are fresh in the public mind, tragic reminders that the exploitation of power in the hands law enforcement is a crisis. It has been shown a multitude of times that it is more difficult to hold a police officer accountable for a crime than an average citizen. According to Jonathan Witmer-Rich, the decision to charge a cop is different from deciding whether to charge a civilian; “Prosecutors do not seem to approach police shooting cases the way that they approach ordinary shooting cases,” (Kaste Answering The Tough Question Of Who Polices The Police). Consequently, there have been numerous cases of officers not being brought to justice. One such instance occurred in Ferguson, Missouri, where a grand jury declined to indict the police officer who shot unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown to death (Vozick-Levinson Black Lives Matter: 11 Police Killings With No Justice). More recently, in 2020, 300 people marched peacefully through Mott Haven, a neighborhood in New York City’s South Bronx, to protest police violence (Human Rights Watch “Kettling” Protesters in the Bronx). Ten minutes before the city’s curfew, police officers “kettled” them, not allowing them to disperse, and after the curfew passed, protestors were assaulted and arrested (Human Rights Watch “Kettling” Protesters in the Bronx). Human Rights Watch reported that the police response to the peaceful Mott Haven protest was deliberate and unjustified; one protester said, “What I saw that night in the Bronx was a systemic response. It was strategic. It was planned,” (Human Rights Watch “Kettling” Protesters in the Bronx). It becomes clear that the Rule of Law was not upheld; the right to peacefully protest is protected by the Constitution’s 1st Amendment, “Congress shall make no law… abridging… the right of the people peaceably to assemble,” (Library of Congress U.S. Constitution – First Amendment), and yet, the Mott Haven protest is only one of dozens of instances where people’s right to protest was violated. The question of “who polices the police” reappears in the public mind during such tragic instances. In order for Rule of Law to be effective, equality in the eyes of the law must be emphasized and enforced, thus significant reform is needed.

Methods have already been put in place to help lower the rates of police brutality. For example, in Seattle, officers trained in “procedural justice” used force up to 40 percent less, and in Las Vegas, officers were taught to apply a “hands off” policy when involved in foot chases, which dropped use of force by 23 percent (Abrams What works to reduce police brutality). However, with nearly 18,000 police departments nationwide, the response to reform has been inconsistent (Banks et al. National Sources of Law Enforcement Employment Data). Tom Tyler, a professor in psychiatry, notes how, “People in positions of power tend to make policy decisions based on intuition and common sense — presumptions that we as psychologists recognize are often in error… What’s really needed is an evidence-informed model of criminal justice,” (Abrams What works to reduce police brutality). Until changes such as that are implemented, there remains the possibility that Rule of Law will not be respected as it needs to be.

Overall, the application of the Rule of Law is essential to the functioning of American society. Despite significant strides being made in the country’s short history, it is still necessary to advance the Rule of Law in the present, ensuring that everyone’s right to pursue happiness is protected. The Rule of Law maintains the relationship between the state and its citizens in which impunity and violence are constrained. The government must be subject to the law in order to rule through laws and citizens must be equal before the law. No person should be above the law, no matter the position of authority they may have. The Rule of Law shows that a society of equity is possible, so long as it remains a guiding principle in the United State’s jurisprudence.