Open House set for historic Echo Hall

October 6, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent community-news 0

On Friday, Oct. 8, the board members of Augusta College’s Historic Echo Hall will host a free Community Open House from 5-6 p.m. at the historic structure.

There will be tours of the building along with refreshments. All board members will be on hand to answer questions and show visitors around.

The Augusta College Echo Hall Association annual meeting will start at 6 p.m., and everyone is invited to stay or attend this short public meeting.

ACEHA Board of Directors are looking forward to showing off the process being made and what is next for historic Echo Hall.

The building is located on Frankfort Street directly across from Augusta Independent School.

