St. Augustine winners announced

September 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent community-news 0

Winners from the recent St. Augustine Fall Festival include:

Quilt raffle — Robin Bradbury.

Cash raffle — $2,500, John Keuper; $1,000, Larry Fossitt; $500, Libby Dyer.

Quilt raffle — Lisa Retterman; $250, St. Augustine; $100 gift card to A&K Grocery, Nick Retman.

