4-H camp a go for 2021

April 30, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent community-news 0

4-H Camp will take place this year at the North Central 4-H Center from July 12 through July 16.

Campers must be between the ages 9 to 14 years old.

Camp is filled with excitement, including swimming, cannoning, games, fun classes, and so much more.

Camp cost is $180 per child; however, a limited number of scholarships are available.

Camp applications, deposit ($25), and scholarship application (if needed) are due to the Mason County Extension office by May 14.

There are a limited number of spots available, and all COVID guidelines, including CDC, state, and local, must be followed. For more information, please contact the Mason County Extension office at 606-564-6808.

