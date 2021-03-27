MMM English Award applications now being accepted

Applications for the Mary Margaret Meadows English Award are now being accepted.

The award was established by Stephen Meadows in 2007 and named in memory of his late mother, a Maysville resident and a longtime journalist.

Mary Margaret Meadows joined the Daily Independent April 12, 1946, while still in high school. Editor Martha Comer called Maysville High School to ask for the best English student and Meadows was sent by the school and then selected to work at the newspaper. She worked for the local newspaper for 53 years, ending her career with The Ledger Independent.

MMM, as she was affectionately known to her coworkers, died in 2000.

The award is geared toward students who, like MMM, excel in English. Requirements for the award include being a graduating senior at St. Patrick High School or Mason County High School with no grade below a B in any high school English course and the completion of a 350-500 word essay on a specific topic. The student who receives the award does not have to plan on attending college.

The essay question: Why is it important for you and other members of your community to read a newspaper, watch TV news, listen to the radio or obtain your news and information from the Internet or some other source to stay up-to-date on today’s current issues.

Meadows said applications and fliers were sent to each school and are available to students. Deadline for the application is April 12, 2021.