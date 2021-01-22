Scholarship recipients recognized

January 22, 2021

Maysville Masonic Lodge No. 52 F.&A.M. is recognizing its two continuing scholarship recipients for their hard work in college by both having straight A’s in all their courses.

Both Leslie Harris and Natasha Kay were awarded $500 renewable scholarships in the fall, renewed this semester, and will continue to receive them as long as they maintain at least a 2.75 grade point average.

