Scholarship recipients recognized

Since the pandemic escalated in the spring, virtual meetings became the norm for many organizations, including DAR. Limestone Chapter used Zoom for its May, September, October, November, and December meeting activities while the state society also used virtual formats for its summer workshop and fall board meetings.

On May 19, Limestone Chapter DAR Chaplain Sonja Eads gave a talk on the history and a timeline of the translation of the Holy Bible. On Sept. 15, local attorney and Maysville City Commissioner Andrew Wood shared a video and spoke about the background to the Constitution Convention in honor of Constitution Week. Also in September, Constitution Week Chairman Sharyn White-Coe led the membership in a wide variety of activities to promote the Constitution that included radio spots, proclamations, ringing bells, and educational materials distributed to schools.

The annual DAR Day of Service was observed on Oct. 10 when several members cleaned tombstones at the Pioneer Cemetery behind the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. Chapter members also donated cash and food to the Mason County Food Bank.

For the Oct. 20 meeting, Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher spoke about the women’s suffrage movement in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Kentucky was a leader in women’s suffrage with women being able to vote on tax issues very early. She shared details about female leaders on a local and state level. Education was a big component of the Mason County Women’s Suffrage group as they encouraged more involvement and promoted the vote at events like the Germantown Fair.

On Nov. 17, Limestone Chapter was honored to have Dr. Cheryl French to speak about African Americans in the American Revolution. She shared a detailed PowerPoint presentation tracing the role of African Americans in the war. A large number of around 20,000 would run away to join the British forces while about 9,000 were part of the Patriot forces.

To wrap up 2020, Limestone Chapter held its last meeting for the year on Dec. 21. Members elected delegates to the state conference and Chaplain Sonja Eads conducted a welcome ceremony for the members who have joined in the past year. These ladies include Susan Sandlin, Lindsay Phillips, Corrine Fetter, Edie Porter, Marie Wisz, and Elaine Sugarbaker.

Members then enjoyed sharing their favorite Christmas decorations and Christmas games which were won by Belle Cord and Jennifer Griffith. To observe the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Mayflower in America, they viewed a video about the Mayflower.

For more information about membership in the DAR, please contact Regent Dena Green by calling 882-2011 or email her at kentuckycar@yahoo.com.