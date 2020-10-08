Tolleboro Lions Club tractor pull a success

The Tollesboro Lions Club hosted a Tug Tractor Pull Saturday, Oct. 3.

There were two classes, a 3,500 to 6,000-pound class and a 6,000 to 9,000-pound class. Contestants competed for two honors, the percentage pull (the percentage indicated being the heaviest load pulled the longest distance by the lightest tractor) and heavy load (the heaviest load pulled the longest distance, regardless of the weight of the tractor, however with a gross weight of the tractor not to exceed that of 6,000 pounds for Class I and 9,000 pounds for Class II, with the weight excluding that of the driver).

Tractors were weighed before the event, with competitors drawing for the position of when they would hook to the sled, with the drawbar of the tractor set at a certain height. They would hitch to the sled and have two “hooks” (hitches) in which to pull the weighted sled 10-feet which would result in a “full pull” permitting the contestant to advance to the next round. After each round, additional weight (1,500 pounds) would be added to the sled, and those competitors that had full pulls in the previous round would hitch up again in the same order as the previous round. This would continue until percentage winners were determined as well as heavy load winners were determined (however the same tractor may only place one time, regardless of the number of contestants who pulled it).

Contestants competed for cash prizes and trophies. Many tractor manufacturers were represented with John Deere, Ford, International Harvester/Farmall, Duetz, Allis Chalmers, Long, Case, and Oliver tractors included in the competition.

The first class had 140 entries and the second class had 88 entries. The event, which started Saturday at 11 a.m., extended through the evening into the next morning, ending at 6:30 a.m. Several members of the Lions Club members performed various duties during the event (cooking food, preparing and selling concessions, weighing and signing in the participants, checking drawbar heights, etc.), with Tanner Hord and Clinton Applegate organizing the event and Steve Pedersen organizing concessions. However, the Club extends a special thank you to Robbie Graves and Angie Black, both of Fleming County, for volunteering their time and energies to clerical/record-keeping as well as announcing duties at the event.

Class 1 — Percentage Winner Jerry Ross on John Deere “B”; second place Jerry Ross on a John Deere 40; third place Rick Kalb on an Allis Chalmers WD17; and fourth place Tanner Hord on an International/Farmall Super “C”; Heavy Load Winner Jerry Ross on a John Deere “A””; second place Jacob Hesler on a John Deere 2030; third place Jeff McVey on a Long 445; and Tyler Cooper on a Case 630.

Class 2 — Percentage Winner Ashley Black on an International/Farmall “M”; second place Steve Smathers on an International/Farmall 400; third place John Zornes on a Long 445; and fourth place Taylor Hesler on a John Deere 3020; Heavy Load Winner Roger Neal on a Duetz; Hunter Sheeley on a John Deere “A”; Rick Kalb on an International/Farmall 706; and Bob Lykins on a Case/David Brown 870.