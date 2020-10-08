Two enroll in Findlay

The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2020. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 17.

Local students include Jarrett Ingle of Mount Orab, Ohio, who is pursuing a degree in animal science and a degree in biology. Ingle is a graduate of Western Brown High School.

Maggie Perry of Winchester, Ohio, who is pursuing a degree in nursing and a degree in wellness and exercise promotion. Perry is a graduate of Live Oaks Career Development Center.