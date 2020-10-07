Area students among UK freshmen

Twenty-eight students are candidates for Homecoming 2020 queen at WKU.

The 2020 queen will be crowned in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Candidates are participating in activities during Homecoming Week including a banquet on Tuesday, an interview on Wednesday and a volunteer experience on Thursday. WKU students will cast their votes for queen in online balloting on Wednesday.

This year’s Homecoming theme is “Maskerade.” Because of COVID-19, many in-person Homecoming events, such as the parade and Festival of Friends, have been canceled. Others, such as the Homecoming Queen banquet and the Hall of Distinguished Alumni induction, will be private, socially distanced events. All on-campus Homecoming events or experiences will follow Healthy on the Hill guidelines.

WKU will play Marshall in the Homecoming football game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. For more about WKU’s Homecoming 2020, visit http://alumni.wku.edu/homecoming.

Homecoming queen candidates include Emily Toombs of Maysville, daughter of Tom Toombs and Karen Dawson. She is a Family and Consumer Sciences Education major and American Sign Language minor and is sponsored by Sigma Kappa and Phi Delta Theta.