Area students among UK freshmen

The University of Kentucky’s College of Arts and Sciences welcomes 1,593 members of its incoming freshman class for Fall 2020.
Among the new students are:
Hunter Hayslip of Maysville. Hunter’s academic major is biology.
Elijah Throckmorton of May’s Lick. Elijah’s academic major is political science.
Makayla Jefferson of Brooksville. Makayla’s academic major is chemistry.
Caden Tuel of Maysville. Caden’s academic major is biology.
Maddison Frye of Vanceburg. Maddison’s academic major is political science.
Sarah Twine of Georgetown, Ohio. Sarah’s academic major is chemistry.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.