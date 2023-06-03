And together we stand at life’s crossroads

And view what we think is the end,

But God has a much bigger vision

And he tells us it’s only a bend—

Helen Steiner Rice

–

Thanks:

To Bob Hendrickson who gave me a chance, and warned me this was not an easy job. He was right — it is not easy but I am still grateful for the opportunity to prove myself.

To Laurnie Caproni and Evelyn Kwaczala who were the best teachers I ever had.

To some of the best reporters in the world who have passed through the newsroom and I had the chance to work with. No names because I might miss some but there are legions — or so it seems.

To the people behind the camera whose work was world-class — the late Bob Warner, Tammie Brown and “my photographer,” Terry Prather.

To the individuals who have become more than just contacts and collegues but friends and confidants — I will miss you more than you may know.

To our readers who have been my biggest supporters and harshest critics over the years. One may be more welcome than the other but both are necessary.

To the countless public officials who have been my greatest resources and sometimes my greatest aggravation. I began working with some who I would now consider icons — Dennis Redmond, “Pie” Jett, Felici Felice, Robert I. Gallenstein, David Cartmell to name a few. I was as green as they came in those days but they were, to a man, kind and patient as I honed my craft. They forgave my mistakes and praised my success.

To my family which has sacrificed much to allow me to do my job. I love you and I am sorry for the things I missed.

I have met people who, without this job, I would never have met, been places I would otherwise never have gone and witnessed events that would have been out of my reach.

As I walk away from my desk for the last time I leave knowing I have few regrets. I did my job to the best of my ability. Sometimes it meant I had to write bad things about good people who had made bad choices but it was never personal, no matter what they may believe.

As I head around the next bend in my life, it is with mixed emotions. Excitement for what’s ahead but a little sadness for what I have to leave behind. But I am confident I am leaving the newspaper in good hands.

A community newspaper is a luxury many towns are lacking today. I urge you to continue to offer your support to sustain this vital part of our community and I offer my sincerest gratitude for the support you have offered me over the years.

Stay safe, stay involved and please, keep reading.

And many thanks for the memories.