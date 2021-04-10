SUNDAY, APRIL 11

THE FARM HANDS — In concert, Grace Baptist Church, Maysville, 10:30 a.m., nursery and children’s church provided.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

MASON COUNTY FISCAL COURT — 9 a.m., Fiscal Court meeting room, 221 Stanley Reed Court, Maysville. Closed to public but live-streamed on Facebook.

MASON COUNTY DISTRICT BOARD — Noon, via Zoom. https://uky.zoom.us/j/84143361770

MAYSVILLE MASON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY —8:30 a.m., at the offices of Buffalo Trace ADD.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

MASON COUNTY MENS CLUB — 9 a.m., French Quarter Inn, Maysville. Mask required except when dining, social distancing observed.

FLEMING-MASON AIRPORT BOARD — 6 p.m., at the airport.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

BEGINNING PLANTING 2 — 5:30 p.m., with Carrie Taylor, Cummins Nature Preserve, call 606-759-7141 ext. 66120.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

GROUP HIKE — 9 a.m., Cummins Nature Preserve Goat Path.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST — 6:30 a.m., May’s Lick Community Center. Hosted by the May’s Lick Lions Club.

SATURDAY NIGHT SPECIAL CRUISE-IN — 4-8 p.m., Riverside Drive, Augusta.

“BACK TO THE 50s” SPRING FLING/GIRLS DAY OUT — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Augusta.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

SCENTSATIONAL MEDICAL PLANTS — Cummins Nature Preserve with Carrie Taylor. Call 606-759-7141 Ext. 66120. Cost is $29.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

BROWN COUNTY BOARD OF DEV. DISABILITIES — 4:30 p.m., Brown County Board of Dev. Disabilities Center, Georgetown, Ohio.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

ADAMS COUNTY WILD MUSHROOM CLUB HIKE — 10 a.m., Meet at the Green Ranger Station parking lot. Bring water and a snack/lunch. Please observe social distancing rules. For questions, call 937-549-3954.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

PARK DAY — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Coburn-Baker Cemetery, Augusta.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

POLLINATOR PLANT PARTY — Cummins Nature Preserve with Carrie Taylor. Call 606-759-7141 Ext. 66120 for more information. Cost is $15.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

MASON COUNTY HEADSTART REGISTRATION — Please call for appointment: 800-927-1833 Ext. 6900 or ext. 6902.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

COMMUNITY DAY — 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

JUNFEST — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Augusta.

MISCELLANEOUS

ANNUAL LAW DAY SCHOLARSHIP ESSAY CONTEST — $500 scholarship for graduating seniors from Mason County, Bracken County, St. Patrick or Augusta Independent high schools. Theme “Advancing the Rule Law Now.” Sponsored by Mason-Bracken County Bar Association, For more information contact Delores Baker, Law Day Chair, 134 West Second Street, Maysville, 606-564-7969.

KENTUCKY GATEWAY MUSEUM CENTER — The Wormald Gallery features the exhibit, Tea Cups and Tools, a showcase of historical items from the home, farm and town, from the late 1800’s to 1920 from the Museum Collection. The KSB Miniatures collection presents Four Seasons of Miniatures with the Heart and Flowers exhibits. Portraits of Our Past, also from our museum collections, in the Wormald Gallery. This KYGMC produced exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, including a collection of early Kentucky maps and portraits. In addition to the portraits, visitors can view original letters written by Andrew Jackson; see an authentic drum used in the War of 1812; and enjoy memorabilia from the Germantown Fair. The Old Pogue Experience features historical displays of the Bourbon History of Maysville and Mason County in the Limestone Building. The Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For additional information phone 606.564.5865. The KSB Miniatures Collection, featuring the miniatures exhibit, as well as Scaled to Perfection: Encore, opening on April 6th. This exhibit will feature many new acquisitions to the KSB Miniatures Collection from the past two years. The works on display will include items from every category, including textiles, porcelain, fine art reproductions and precious metals.

KENTUCKY GATEWAY MUSEUM CENTER — Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For additional information call 606-564-5865.

LIFE IN FOCUS EDUCATION — Parenting, alcohol/chemical treatment series, finance, employment development, anger management, Turning Point Church, Class times vary depending on demand, requests/requirements. Contact 606-584-7010 for more info.

MASON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER — Providing hot meals for senior citizens at least 60 years of age Monday through Friday at the senior center located at 1679 Forest Avenue. Activities, music and health information also provided. Seniors of all income levels invited to attend. For more information, call 606-564-8389.

SYRINGE EXCHANGE PROGRAM — Health Department, Mason County: Walk-ins welcome Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

ABERDEEN COUNCIL — 6:30 p.m., third Thursday of the month, council room, Aberdeen, Ohio.

MAY’S LICK LIONS CLUB — Second and fourth Thursday, 7 p.m., at the Lions Club building.

LEWISBURG-MILLCREEK LIONS CLUB — Meets first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse.

STORY TIME WITH MS. CHRISTY — 10:30 a.m., every Wednesday, Robertson County Public Library. Call 606-724-5746 for more info.

WALK FOR PEACE — 8:30-9 a.m., every Saturday. Meet at corner of East Second and Limestone streets.

OLD WASHINGTON WORDSMITHS — First Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Washington Hall.

FLEMING COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — Lego Club, third Tuesday of each month, 6-7 p.m. Ages 6-10.

MAYSVILLE/MASON COUNTY NAACP — Fourth Wednesday of the month, Mason County Public Library at 6 p.m.

MASON COUNTY FOOD BANK — Thursday 2-4 p.m.; the Food Bank is located at 1679 Forest Ave.

MODEL HORSE CLUB — Fourth Saturday of each month, 11 a.m., Washington Hall.

MASON COUNTY ADULT EDUCATION — Class Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday evenings by appointment, call 606-759-7141, ext. 66249.

MASON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., Manga and Anime Club for teenagers, call 606-564-3286 for information.

CANCER CARE CLUB BINGO — Every Friday night, doors open at 5 p.m., play begins at 7 p.m., Double S Entertainment Center , Flemingsburg.

MASON COUNTY CLOTHING BANK — Gently used clothing for men, women, children of all ages. Located on Mason-Lewis Road close to Senior Citizens building. Large furniture is not accepted. Staffed by RSVP volunteers. Closed until January 2021.

SHEPHERD’S HOUSE/COMMUNITY TUESDAY — Open to public Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon for clothing bank and sewing ministries; food box handout every third Tuesday, 209 East Third Street, Text Gordon Jones, pastor at 606-301-1921.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP — 6 p.m., second Monday of each month, St. Paul Trinity Apartments, 665 Kenton Station Road, Maysville.

ALZHEIMER SUPPORT GROUP — 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Trinity Apartments, 665 Kenton Station Road, Maysville.

CANCER FIGHTERS UNITED — First Thursday, 5:30 p.m., resource room open, 6:30 p.m., meeting. For families, friends and cancer survivors, support group, at Highland Christian Church. Call 606-564-0577 or 606-375-2511 for more information.

CONCERNED CITIZENS’ COALITION — Fourth Tuesday each month, 6:30 p.m., Hunter Hall, 31 Third Street.

SURVIVORS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE GROUP — Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m., 111 East Third Street, Maysville.

BROWN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT — HIV/Hep. C test, second Thursday each month, appointment needed; 6:30 p.m., second Thursday of each month, diabetes support group, Georgetown Church of Christ.

NAMI — Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., First Christian Church; enter from parking lot behind the church.

DAV — For transportation to Veterans Administration Medical Center in Lexington, call local 859-285-8355 or the DAV in Lexington, Bob Arrowwood at 859-227-3844, you must give Lexington 48 hours notice.

MAYSVILLE YOUNGER WOMEN’S CLUB — First Thursday of every month, call Jessica Fulton 301-1194. for information.

MAYSVILLE LIONS CLUB — First and Third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m., at the Lions Clubhouse.

WASHINGTON LIONS CLUB — 7 p.m., deSha’s, first and third Thursday each month.

AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL — 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday each month.

BRACKEN COUNTY FISCAL COURT — 10 a.m., second and fourth Wednesday every month.

MAYSVILLE MASONIC LODGE — Second Monday each month, 6:30 p.m., meal, 7:30 p.m., meeting, Cox Building, Maysville.

MASON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL PTSO — Parent, Teacher, Student Organization, 6:30 p.m., fourth Monday of each month, high school library.

ROBERTSON COUNTY LIBRARY — Every Wednesday, 11:15-11:45 a.m., Toddler Tales, birth to 35 months, interactive books and play, stories, songs and crafts; Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Kinder Tales, ages 3-5, learning through interactive play, Call 724-5746 for information.

TRI-COUNTY SHRINE CLUB — Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m., deSha’s Restaurant.

RUSSELLVILLE COMMUNITY ACTION PLANNERS — Third Monday of each month, at 7:40 p.m.

VETERANS BENEFITS FIELD REPRESENTATIVE — Mason County Health Department second Wednesday of each month, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; Fleming County Library, first Tuesday each month, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., call 866-376-0308.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS:

AA — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Germantown Community Center.

— AL-ANON — 10:30 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 26 West Third Street, Maysville.

— AL-ANON, 7 p.m., Thursdays, New Creation Praise and Worship Center, 1431 Helena Road in Flemingsburg, call Wilma at 606-798-5555.

— New Beginnings Group, Thursdays, 7-8 p.m., Hunter House 31 East Third Street, Maysville.

— West Union, Tuesdays and Fridays, Catholic Church, 612 Mulberry Street, 7:30 p.m.

— Nobody’s Fault but Mine group, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Manchester, Ohio, Pike and Fifth Street, Community Building.

— West Union, Sundays, 10 a.m., The Counseling Center Group Room, Adams Lake, 829 E. Walnut Street.

— Ripley’s Miracles, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Beebe Chapel, 438 Main Street, Ripley, Ohio.