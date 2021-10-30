EAT Gallery celebrates 15 years in downtown Maysville

October 30, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Business 0

EAT Gallery is celebrating its 15th year in business and is excited to announce a celebration on Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m.

Hors d’oeuvres and festive beverages will be served while you enjoy the new designs of Mastoloni Pearls, one of the most trusted and respected pearl-industry veterans. Mastoloni is known worldwide as an innovator with a reputation for quality forged over decades of experience.

Owned by Laurie and Simon Watt and managed by Katherine Cotterill, the EAT Gallery opened its doors during the 2006 Rosemary Clooney Festival and has become a destination store for Maysville residents and visitors alike. The gallery showcases unique hand crafted jewelry by artisans from around the world displayed alongside mineral specimens, natural stone carvings, framed butterflies, local art and a host of other treasures that celebrate the wonders of nature and earth.

Longtime Maysville residents know the building used to be the home of Morgan’s diner. The iconic neon “EAT” sign on the front of the building was refurbished to help preserve the history of downtown and was the inspiration for the gallery’s name Exquisite Art Treasures. EAT Gallery has become well known for its collection of jewelry and gemstones, meteorite watches, home décor and objects d’art. Featuring custom jewelry and one-of-a-kind artwork and gifts, EAT Gallery was named America’s Coolest Store by InStore Magazine.

EAT Gallery is located at 46 W Second Street in downtown Maysville and is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Trending Recipes