Clarke named to Security Bank and Trust board

July 25, 2019
Another new industry is locating in Maysville, Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Owen J. McNeill said Thursday.
PatienTech, a manufacturing company specializing in fabric sensory technology, will be opening operations in Maysville, with a multi-million dollar investment, he said.
Formerly “Project Patient,” PatienTech has been approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority Board for $1 Million in Kentucky Business Investment incentives based on an employment projection of 100 new manufacturing jobs in Maysville. PatienTech’s KBI incentives were rated on an average hourly wage of $21.94 with benefits and will be utilized over a 10-year period.
PatienTech will locate at 1510 Industrial Park Drive, within Maysville’s Industrial Park III.
“Today’s PatienTech announcement represents a milestone for the project, unveiling Maysville, Kentucky’s newest cutting-edge, high-tech manufacturing employer and the culmination of several months work,” McNeill said. “Throughout the location vetting process, executives with PatienTech continued to highlight the Maysville region’s highly skilled workforce and optimal location for logistics as key contributors. The MMCIDA is thrilled to welcome PatienTech to the Maysville area.”
Robert Golden, PatienTech CEO said, “PatienTech is excited to expand its operations in Maysville and Mason County and believes the combination of a talented and diverse workforce, great facilities and a family-friendly environment makes Mason County the ideal place for businesses to grow.”
PatienTech develops and markets advanced medical, sleep and sports systems using a proprietary and patented smart fabric technology. PatienTech has four divisions: Vista Medical (healthcare), ReST (consumer sleep), BodiTrak Sports (sports performance and sports medicine) and Head Health Network (concussion/head trauma). The Maysville PatienTech facility will focus on ‘smart bed’ manufacturing operations. These manufacturing operations will focus on smart bed components such as RF-welded bladders, computerized pumps and overall smart bed construction for the multi-billion dollar international retail, healthcare and sports markets. PatienTech’s smart beds utilize patented sensory fabric technology as inputs to adjust for a comfortable sleeping experience.
PatienTech was founded in 2010 to commercialize its patented Smart Fabric technology which was the first to convert common fabrics into electronic data collection devices. PatienTech’s first products were focused on healthcare, protecting patients from pressure ulcers and bed falls. PatienTech Smart Fabric technology now powers the world’s most advanced smart beds and sports systems that help athletes optimize their performance. PatienTech products are sold around the world including Europe, Asia and Russia.
“Explosive growth in all of our core businesses including our recent partnership with KKR/Hiding Anders which have brought our Smart Beds to Asia, Europe and Russia, have required that we greatly expand our manufacturing operations and relocate them from Canada to the US. Given the Maysville area’s rich manufacturing history and deep workforce pool, Maysville became a natural fit,” Golden continued.
“The PatienTech announcement only underscores that Maysville and Mason County are certainly making an impact in terms of economic development in attracting high paying, self-sustaining jobs to our region,” said Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. “The fact that PatienTech chose Maysville and Mason County over several other sites highlights our region’s attractiveness to high tech manufacturers. Just from our availability of labor, Maysville and Mason County is second to none.’
“I am very pleased to welcome PatienTech to Mason County and it has been and will continue to be a pleasure to work with Mr. Rob Golden and Mr. Jim Moore to make their choice of Maysville a successful one,” Pfeffer said.
“Our administration’s priority is doing whatever it takes to find, attract and land high-paying, self-sustaining employment for the residents of Maysville,” Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill said. “These new technology-related jobs will help individuals and ensure they have well paying positions to support their families. With the large baby boomer aging population, PatienTech should have a long and bright future. I and all of Maysville are thrilled to welcome PatienTech to our ever-growing employment base here in Maysville.”
According to McNeill, the PatienTech Project and associated employment would not be a reality without the assistance of several local and statewide entities.
“Our local and statewide allied economic and workforce development partners have been instrumental in this project and highlight the collective strength we are developing together to attract facilities such as PatienTech. State entities such as The Kentucky Department of Local Governments, Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority as well as regional entities such as the Buffalo Trace Area Development District, TENCO Workforce Investment Board and the Maysville Community & Technical College all played key roles in securing the PatienTech investment in our area.” McNeill said.
According to McNeill, MMCIDA, city of Maysville and Mason County will be hosting a welcoming celebration for PatienTech Executives and the public in early September.
“In economic development, it’s important for communities to celebrate these wins as it shows appreciation for the investment in terms of dollars and jobs and highlights the hard work put in by so many in getting these deals finalized. The PatienTech announcement and upcoming celebration are continued proof that big things are happening in Maysville, Kentucky!” McNeill said.