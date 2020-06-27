Clarke named to Security Bank and Trust board

June 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Business 0

The Board of Directors of Security Bank and Trust Company of Maysville recently announced that Michael M. Clarke has been named a director of the bank.

Clarke, a resident of Maysville, is a partner with Clarke and Clarke law firm in Maysville.

John Chamberlain, president and CEO of the bank, said he is delighted to welcome Clarke to the board.

“Michael brings tremendous experience in the legal field and will further strengthen and diversify our board and the bank will benefit from his insights,” Chamberlain said. “His knowledge w; ;be very helpful with future regulations in the banking business.”

Current directors of the bank include Chairman J. Kirk Clarke, Chamberlain, Norbert Gallenstein, Larry R. Jacobs, William C. McNeill and Robert T. Palmer.

Security Bank and Trust has its principal banking location at 1-5 West Second Street, a drive-through facility at the corner of Market Street and McDonald Parkway and a branch bank at 1426 U.S. 62 in Maysville.