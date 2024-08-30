With Summer unofficially winding down, thoughts turn to Fall, and with Fall comes cooler temps, the changing of the leaves and, most importantly, Halloween!

Fans of the holiday have already issued a Code Orange, breaking down the doors of Lowes, Home Depot, Big Lots and everywhere in between, searching for signs of anything spooky.

Yet I have observed a disturbing trend in this year’s All Hallows Eve merchandise, and I am not sure if I like it. Instead of the usual blacks and grays that annually usher in the spooky season, one would think the 1950’s threw up on Halloween Express.

That is right. The color palette has been unleashed on my favorite holiday. Bright pink witches and magenta cats festoon the holiday shopping aisle, where once subdued tones ruled. One store even had neon green skeletons. Neon. Green. Skeletons.

The only thing missing was Max Headroom with fangs. And once the Palette Police finish with Halloween, they will come for your favorite holiday. Can you imagine the wearing of the blue for Saint Patrick’s Day, or how about saluting the Purple, Yellow and Orange on the Fourth of July?

I know that this is a first-world problem, if you could even call it that. And some might just say “Step Aside, Boomer” and dismiss the issue completely. Yet altering the tonal landscape is only the beginning. What will be next-garish colors on the golf course? Oops, scratch that. That battle has already been lost.

I write this with tongue firmly in cheek, of course. I do my best to practice a “live and let live” lifestyle. Every shade under the sun is welcome for Halloween. Just as long as I can watch Vincent Price’s classic “House on Haunted Hill” the way Director William Castle intended: in glorious black and white.

With that out of the way, let me ask you a simple question. What do you consider to be the worst song ever written? I’ll give you a moment to come up with an answer before I tell you why you are wrong.

From Harry Chapin’s execrable ode to Dads who had to work for a living to put food on the table (Cats in the Cradle) to someone who did’t have the sense to remember an umbrella (MacArthur Park, inexplicably perpetrated by multiple singers), everyone has that one song that is basically nails on the musical chalkboard. Bonus points to the person who can explain why someone left a perfectly good cake out in the rain.

No, Dear Reader, the top prize for worst song ever written has to go to the Terry Jacks testament to why you should not pen song lyrics before you have had your morning cup of coffee, “Seasons in the Sun.”

Here is just a sample of the lyrics: “Goodbye Papa, it’s hard to die/When all the birds are singing in the sky/Now that the spring is in the air/Little children everywhere/When you see them, I’ll be there.”

With a melody somewhere in between a funeral dirge and a…and a…nope. The melody is like a dirge. Heavens, I would rather have the Macarena performed at my funeral than this morbid morsel of music.

That being said, I apologize to any one whose feelings I have offended. Please feel free to have “Seasons in the Sun” sung at your wedding, with hot pink skulls as decoration. To each their own.