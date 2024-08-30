AUGUSTA — Augusta Council recently discussed the potential prohibition of medical cannabis business operations in city limits.

City Attorney Cynthia Thompson explained what options for the decision are available to council members.

According to Thompson, the number of options available to city and county governments in the state has decreased. She noted this is because of deadlines for specific decisions being made.

For example, council members no longer have the opportunity to place the topic on the ballot in November. The deadline for this was Aug. 13, according to Thompson.

Thompson suggested there could have been a “voter issue” if the topic was placed on the ballot before the deadline passed.

“This is a really complicated topic,” Thompson said. She noted the regulations and steps that will need to be taken, depending on how the council chooses to approach the decision.

According to Thompson, if the city chooses to create specific regulations, the entity would need to involve the planning and zoning commission for the county.

If the city chooses to prohibit the operations of medical businesses, the decision would need to be finalized by Jan. 1, 2025. She noted the city could also allow the operations with additional restrictions.

Thompson suggested the possibility of prohibiting operations until council members have learned more about the topic.

“Some cities are doing that as a precaution while they study the issue more and some cities are welcoming..I don’t know how you all feel about this,” Thompson remarked.

All of the business types with access to a license would be allowed to operate in the city if council members did not prohibit them, Thompson said.

She noted council members could not pick and choose which businesses to permit and which to prohibit.

“The thing that is bizarre, I think, is that you have to allow all these operations,” Thompson remarked. “You can’t just pick and choose which ones you want. You couldn’t just let people grow them, you have to allow dispensaries.”

Thompson suggested the main businesses Augusta would be “worried” about are dispensaries. She asked Augusta Police Department Police Chief Ken Fuller to share his thoughts on the subject.

He commented on access to and restrictions and enforcement of medical cannabis operations.

“The restrictions on this is gonna be pretty strict,” Fuller said. “Now, you guys know as well as I do that they can go right up here and get all the weed they want. We catch it in vapes and everything. Whether they need it or not, they can get it.”

Council Member John Yingling noted the difficulty with enforcement when APD only has three police officers.

“We all know enforcement’s tough with three police officers. I would say, let’s give this a little time to develop before it goes,” Yingling said.

Fuller agreed with Yingling in saying enforcement will be difficult in Augusta if the council allows operations in city limits.

“We don’t have the manpower to do a dispensary, to enforce it,” Fuller said.

Thompson noted that businesses with licenses will be watched closely by the state to ensure all regulations are followed.

“It’s a simple ordinance if you’re gonna prohibit it,” Thompson said. “They’re (the state) really regulating it (medical cannabis).”

If council members decide to take no action, state laws will take precedence and medical cannabis business operations will be permitted in city limits.

Bracken County Magistrate Craig Miller briefly spoke on what the Bracken County Fiscal Court has decided.

According to Miller, the county took no action a few months ago. He noted this meant state law would take precedence over the county unless city entities were to prohibit operations in city limits.

Miller explained the decision was made with economic opportunity for Bracken County in mind. He said magistrates did not want to prohibit any potential economic opportunity for the county.

If not prohibited, businesses could operate in the county as early as 2025, Miller said.

According to Miller, he has seen some interest from the agriculture community.

“There are investors looking at Augusta and Bracken County for business,” Miller explained.

Miller noted he has spoken to eight people from the agriculture community and asked if there had been any discussion on whether they would be interested in operating as a medical cannabis business.

He said six of the eight people said yes.

Council Member Peggy Kelsch said she understood why the county would allow medical cannabis business operations.

“I could see where the county might not be opposed because what if some big operation wants to come in and put it out there at the Industrial Park and raise it and be that stem of that production? That’s money for the county,” Kelsch said.

Yingling shared some of his thoughts on medical cannabis business operations in the area.

If someone in Augusta were to need access to the products, they would likely be able to drive to a bigger city to obtain them. He noted a lot of people already have to do so to shop at stores like Kroger.

Miller added that Bracken County will likely not be chosen as a location for any of the businesses because there is a low number permitted right now. Surrounding counties might see the operations before Bracken County.

Yingling reiterated his earlier statements.

“If someone from Augusta needs to get cannabis for whatever reason health wise, they can drive to Maysville,” Yingling said. He noted the chance to have a business in Augusta would likely be “slim to none.”

Mayor John Laycock shared his thoughts on medical cannabis.

“It was cannabis that helped my father-in-law sustain quality of life in his final days,” Laycock said. “It’s the only thing that would give him an appetite to eat…That’s why I’m not opposed to it myself. I think it offers a quality of life for people that are ill and I think that’s important.”

Yingling agreed with Laycock in saying that medical cannabis is beneficial to those who need it. He reiterated earlier statements in saying that, if necessary, someone could commute to another city nearby to get treatment.

Council Member Matt McCane discussed economic opportunities for the city if operations were permitted.

“I think the opportunities for money, keeping money here, with the ability to go to Ohio to get any type (recreational or medicinal), takes tax dollars away from us,” McCane said. “This gives us an opportunity to keep tax dollars here.”

With no further discussion being had, a motion was made to prohibit medical cannabis operations in the city. With four votes against prohibition and two votes in favor, the motion failed.

Those who voted against prohibiting medical cannabis business operations in Augusta were Council Members Josh White, Tina Sticklen, McCane and Kelsch.

Those who voted in favor of prohibiting medical cannabis operations in Augusta were Council Member David Mefford and Yingling.

A second motion was made to table discussion on medical cannabis operations in Augusta. The motion passed.