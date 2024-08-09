FRANKFORT — Attorney General Russell Coleman recently designated Mason County Attorney John Estill to temporarily serve as Special Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit in Bracken, Fleming and Mason counties following the resignation of Kelly Clarke.

Estill will serve as Special Commonwealth’s Attorney until the Governor makes an appointment or the voters elect a new Commonwealth’s Attorney in November.

He will be assisted by three Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys, one Victim Advocate and a support staffer.

“I’m grateful John Estill has agreed to take on yet more responsibility in protecting families across now three counties of Mason, Bracken and Fleming. The investigators, prosecutors and appellate attorneys in the Attorney General’s Office stand ready to collaborate with his team however we can to fulfill this responsibility,” said Attorney General Coleman.

Estill has served as Mason County Attorney since 1994 and was twice named Kentucky’s Outstanding County Attorney.

Estill previously served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“I appreciate Attorney General Coleman’s confidence in me, and look forward to providing whatever support is needed to First Assistant Chris Kelley and the rest of the great staff of the Commonwealth Attorney’s office,” Estill said.

Commonwealth’s Attorneys are elected prosecutors of felony crimes in Kentucky.

County Attorneys are elected with jurisdiction to prosecute misdemeanors, handle juvenile issues and to serve as counsel to their county’s fiscal court.