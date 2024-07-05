As I have said before in this column, I was diagnosed with Obsessive-Compulsive disorder years ago. Along with ADHD. And a dose of Tourette’s Syndrome for good measure. As a result, I have picked up some tics, hiccups and idiosyncrasies over my lifetime. While I have been able to work through and out of a lot of them, I still have a compulsion to have everything in order.

In my position at WFTM, a job where things need to be done at the right time all the time, this quirk has served me well. Translate it to Army Basic Training and it was an incredible asset. But in my home life, not so much. While it isn’t an inconvenience to hang my clothes on similar coded hangars according to color (and facing the same direction), translating that to every aspect of my life has been problematic, to say the least.

As a youngster, my Mother would not even come into my room to dust. The reason? She knew that I would know if anything in there had been touched or moved even a smidgen. I would know because all books had to be in alphabetical order according to size, and my model kits all needed to be facing forward. Not vertically. Not even a little off kilter. Straight face forward.

Then there was the counting. I would have to repeat tasks like opening the door a specific number of times before I entered or exited the house. What would happen if I didn’t? I have no idea. I just knew the door had to open and close a specific number of times before I could enter or exit.

Meals were festive. There would come a point while eating that I would have to stop. Not because I was full; it was just something nagging me in the back of my head that told me to eat until a certain point and then no further. As a result, I was never a member of the Clean Plate Club.

That is before I mention my obsession with numbers, and the avoidance of anything that tallied up to the numbers five or nineteen. Why? I have no idea. It was just part of the compulsion.

Over the years, thanks to a lot of reading, the proper medication and helpful counseling, I have broken most of my bad habits. Do they still pop up every now and then? Yup. That’s when I go back to coping mechanisms that put the OCD monster back in its box.

The main reason I am sharing this with you is because I know I am not the only person who has been or are still going through it. I mean, Tony Shaloub had a good living portraying the “defective detective” with OCD for several seasons as Adrian Monk. Just because you have it does not mean you are sentenced to deal with it your entire life.

When I was first diagnosed, I resisted medication to get it under control. Dr. Phillip Yunker, my GP at the time, asked me a simple question: “If you broke your arm, you would get it put in a cast, wouldn’t you?” The answer, of course, was “Yes.” “Then why wouldn’t you take medication to help overcome a serotonin imbalance?” For that I had no answer.

And he was right. I was letting stubbornness, pride, or a combination of both get in the way of feeling better. Every month, I have the wonderful folks from Comprehend visit the studio and attempt to erase the stigma of behavioral healthcare. And it all begins with taking the first step. I took it and it made all of the difference. You can, as well.