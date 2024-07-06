My Bride and I watched a video over the Independence Day holiday featuring a couple driving up to Pike’s Peak. And all I could think was, “What are these maniacs doing?”

To put that comment in perspective, I am afraid of heights. And spiders. And direct sunlight, but those are topics for another time. For now we will focus on heights.

My fear of heights, or acrophobia, presented itself at an early age. My grandparents lived in Paris (Kentucky). One Sunday afternoon I went for a walk with my Dad and Uncle Vernon. Part of the walk involved traversing a railroad trestle. You know, stepping from one rail to the next with enough distance between you so you can see the water however many feet below.

I froze up right in the middle of the thing, and my Father had to carry me across the rest of the way. Which, upon reflection, should have been scarier than walking the trestle myself. But, as I said, I was a youngster at the time. Now, back to Pike’s Peak.

Named after explorer Zebulon Montgomery Pike, the 14-thousand-115 foot mountain is part of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. In July 1893 Katharine Lee Bates, inspired by the view from the top of the Peak, wrote the song “America the Beautiful.” That is how the mountain received the nickname “America’s Mountain.”

Pike’s Peak? More like Pike’s Peek, because I would be watching the ascent between my clenched hands as I had them tightly masked across my eyes. Large portions of the roadway to the summit are not protected by guardrails, leaving anyone crazy enough to make the drive just a short stone’s throw to oblivion. I was going to say “instant death,” but I am sure there would be enough time to say to oneself, “Look-I am falling off a sheer cliff to my doom. Maybe I should not have made the drive up Pike’s Peak.”

Perhaps I am overblowing the danger of driving up a narrow road with a precipitous drop mere feet away. However, let me give you another example of how bad my phobia is. On a vacation to Las Vegas, my Bride and I made a side trip to Zion National Park in Utah. Stunningly beautiful place. That is, until we started to hike one of the “easier” trails.

I had only made it partway up the path before I froze with a severe case of vertigo. While my Bride continued on the trail, I literally did a crabwalk back down the trail, muttering the mantra “I don’t wanna die, I don’t wanna die” over and over until I reached pavement. True story.

I personally know people who rock climb. On purpose. For recreation. It goes without saying, I will never be joining them on such an expedition. Not that I would be invited in the first place, but that, again, is another tale for another time.

Suffice it to say, I am not a big fan of the advice to face my fears. I prefer a more tactical approach. And by approach, I mean run as fast as I can in the opposite direction.