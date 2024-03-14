The cause of a fire at the May’s Lick Apartments on Sunday is suspected to be arson.

On Sunday, May’s Lick Apartments owner William Lawrence made a post on his Facebook page where he said the cause was suspected, but not confirmed to be arson.

“All tenants are safe at the Mayslick school building apartments,” he said in the post. “It’s not confirmed, but it looks like arson. I am baffled that anyone would do something like this to a beautiful historic building full of residence. Whoever you are, I hope that we find you. I want to shout out a huge thank you to the Mayslick volunteer fire department and Lewisburg volunteer fire department. You guys are incredible. Thank you for helping us today.”

May’s Lick Volunteer Fire Department Jason Gifford said the department received a call to respond to a fire in the May’s Lick area around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

“When we got there, you could tell there was a fire, but we couldn’t tell exactly where it was coming from,” Gifford said. “We found out it was in the front hallway under the floor. We went through the bottom of the floor to extinguish it.”

According to Gifford, there was damage to the front hallway and smoke damage throughout the building.

However, no one was injured.

“Most of the occupants were not home at the time,” he said. “There were very few people inside the building.”

Gifford said it was recommended that no one should stay in the building that night.

“The owner put the tenants up at the [hotel],” he said.

The MVFD was on site for about three hours. They were assisted at the scene by the Lewisburg VFD.