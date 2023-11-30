The following information was entered in the Nov. 30, 1973 edition of The Ledger Independent:

__

DP&L will build new Adams generating station

The Dayton Power and Light Company announced yesterday that it will build a $400 million electric generating station to be located on the Ohio River in Adams County near the mouth of Brush Creek, about six miles east of Manchester.

The new coal-fired station will have a generating capability of 1.2 million kilowatts. Construction will begin in the summer of 1974 with the first 600,000 kilowatt unit expected to operational in January 1979. A second 600,000 kilowatt unit is scheduled for completion in January, 1980.

The generating facilities will be jointly owned by DP&L, and the Cincinnati Gas & Electric Company. The plant will be part of a $1.3 billion construction program which will help provide electric energy for the growing needs of Southwestern Ohio. Other new projects include another coal-fired station at East Bend, Kentucky, and a second generating unit it for the Zimmer Nuclear Station now under construction near Moscow, Ohio.

During the construction period as many as 700 workers will be employed at the site. Construction payrolls are expected to amount to as much as a quarter million dollars per week during construction. A permanent work force of approximately 175 people will operate the station when it is completed. At that time the annual station payroll will be approximately $2.6 million.

At current rates of property taxation the new plant will provide approximately $3 million annual revenue for Adams County schools and other tax entities.

Approximately $120 million is budgeted for air and water pollution control equipment. The plant will be designed and constructed to conform with the applicable air and water quality standards established by the State of Ohio. Each unit will incorporate a water cooling tower a tall stack and the best available dust collection equipment. Precipitators will be designed to remove more than 99 per cent of the fly ash from emissions.

Low-sulphur coal will be delivered to the station by river barge. The two units will burn about 12,000 tons of coal per day. A storage pile of some 700,000 tons will also be maintained, providing for 60 to 90 days operation.

Area press attended a meeting at Manchester High School where the announcement was made.