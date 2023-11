November 21, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Kala Lynn Combess, 35, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

David F. Fasse, 42, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference December 19.

William Fields, 55, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, change of plea November 28.

Jerry Jay McMillin, 42, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference January 9.

Marion Wesley Parkin, 51, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Jeremy M. Abner, 39, resident hunting/trapping without license/permit two counts, illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, pretrial hearing November 28.

Kevin R. Hall, 61, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference January 9.