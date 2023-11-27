In 1747 a man of the name Benjamin Blackburn Wilson was born and a life full of events was ahead of him.

When older he became a soldier for what was called the Virginia militia and was even appointed to be captain for the militia.

Benjamin fought along the Ohio River during the Lord Dunmore’s War as an colonel to Lord Dunmore and his army.

The next war that Benjamin took apart of and was a Captain in was the Revolutionary War that started in 1775.

Around the year of 1777 Benjamin had his own settlement for himself and his family and called it Wilson’s Fort.

According to The General George Washington Chapter California Society of the Sons of the Americans Revolution it states that “Colonel Wilson owned a farm west of the river a swell, as a farm east of the river on Wilson’s Creek, where his fort stood, four miles north of Beverly.”

This fort was an important settlement in its location and even held the county’s first court meeting as well has it being used as a military post.

Near the fort at Benjamin’s home there was an incident that happened where it became under attack and the George Washington Chapter states, “Late in the afternoon while Mrs. Wilson and Rose were milking the cows, a young horse came dashing up from the range with wild excitement. Mrs. Wilson cried to Rose, ‘There are Indians near! The horse has seen them. That is the way he acts when he sees Indians. Catch him quick, we must fly to the fort or we will be massacred!’.”

Benjamin’s wife and kids were able to leave the home in time and run through brush and stream with their children safely and make it to the fort but the way there was not easy.

“The river was past fording on account of rain and melting snow, but it was a matter of life and death, and she with her precious burden did not halt, but plunged in and swam the horse for the other side, Mary, had struggled from the sack and was bobbing up and down against the horse’s side, held there by the strong current. Mrs. Wilson caught her by the clothes and brought her safe to shore. Then readjusting the children in the bag, she rode with them to the fort” the George Washington Chapter states.

Benjamin and his family would later find out that the home had been attacked so they stayed at the fort to stay safe.

Some time later around 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed Benjamin was then made a military commander and a county clerk where he would work for remaining years after.

Benjamin Blackburn Wilson is a distant relative of mine who had a life full of events and memories that remained part of history.