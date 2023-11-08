FLEMINGSBURG — Dr. William J. Moorhead has changed lives for decades and decades by offering free smiles to individuals who need dental work.

This year marks the 41st anniversary of the event, as he again hosts his annual Free Dental Day.

On Saturday, December 2, Flemingsburg Dental Care will devote the entire day to providing free dental services such as cleanings, fillings and extractions to individuals in need.

Dr. Moorhead commented “Post-pandemic, one in four adults still haven’t returned to the dentist. It’s caused increased dental needs and hardships in our area. Many others have lost their insurance coverage due to changes in Medicaid. We especially want to help those that have been affected most by the inflation and financial hardships.”

“As always, it will be a very hard day of work for us but very rewarding. Our Annual Free Dental Day is our way of giving back to the community and being there for the people who are in need of dental services,” added Dr. Moorhead.

Flemingsburg Dental Care will begin screenings on Monday, November 13.

Patients wishing to be seen are asked to call for a brief screening appointment as soon as possible. The entire process is completely free. Patients are asked to provide proof of need.

To schedule an appointment or ask for more information, call Flemingsburg Dental Care at (606) 845-CARE today.