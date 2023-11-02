October 31, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Ricky Dale Flinders, 41, operating non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, giving officer false identifying information, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, plea not guilty November 7.

Ronna N. Burriss, 19, failure to or improper signal, rear license not illuminated, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle with expired operators license, DUI first offense, pretrial conference November 21.

Allison Brooke Morgan, 29, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.

Donald James Bell, 23, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Phillip K. Gregory, 50, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference November 21.

Charles Hall, 29, fourth-degree domestic violence minor injury, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Danny Knell, 58, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference November 14.

Terry L. Knell, 37, no operators/moped license, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance second offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference November 14.

George Dale Rowe, 59, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Alicia Stevenson, 32, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance first offense, failure to produce insurance card, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, pretrial conference December 19.

Alicia N. Stevenson, 32, first-degree criminal trespass, pretrial conference December 12.

Alicia N. Stevenson, 32, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, reckless driving, pretrial conference December 12.

Philip Reed Thompson, 57, no operators/moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, improper equipment, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance first offense, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, pretrial conference November 7.

Clyde Wilburn, 42, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference March 5.