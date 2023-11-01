October 24, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Ollin Monroe Driggers, 46, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing October 31.

Kevin Pollitt, 57, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, plea not guilty November 7.

Alicia N. Stevenson, 32, theft by unlawful taking, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance first offense, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, plea not guilty October 31.

Alicia N. Stevenson, 32, first-degree criminal trespass, plea not guilty October 31.

Alicia N. Stevenson, 32, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, reckless driving, pretrial conference October 31.

Crystal Dawn Elliott, 43, failure to or improper signal, plea not guilty November 21.

Adam C. Hall, 43, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference November 14.

Javier Isa Izquierdo, 32, speeding 16 miles per hour over limit, no/expired registration plates, no operators/moped license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Makayla A. Kemplin, 21, no operators/moped license, failure to appear.

Caeden N. Lambert, 19, all terrain vehicles violations, no operators/moped license, failure to surrender revoked operators license, failure to appear.

Dallas Lee Jr. Music, 35, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference November 28.

Teddy Ray Tackett, 48, failure to or improper signal, rear license not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, failure to appear.

Tina M. Waughtel, 37, public intoxication controlled substance, contempt of court, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Mathew David Willis, 47, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, no tail lamps, failure to or improper signal, inadequate silencer, plea not guilty January 16.

Mathew David Willis, 47, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance first offense, no operators/moped license, failure of non-owner operator maintain required insurance second or greater offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, plea not guilty January 16.