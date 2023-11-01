October 24, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Rayven Taylor Hubbard, 21, failure to give right of way to emergency stopped vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference December 12.

Don David Jones, 44, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Randal E. Lewis, 58, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, change of plea November 28.

Danielle Renee Niemeier, 41, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, theft by deception two counts, pretrial conference November 7.

William Richard Parient, 52, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Beth Ann Purcell, 46, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference November 14.

Javure F. Shaff, 17, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, all terrain vehicles violations, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference November 9.

Kenneth Arthur Sims, 31, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference November 14.

Curtis Allen, 21, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, failure to produce insurance card, bound to grand jury.

Curtis C. Allen, 21, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference December 12.

Brian Ashley Bravard, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing November 7.

Jeffrey Caskey, 47, third-degree burglary, theft of identity of another without consent, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, receiving stolen property, bound to grand jury.

Daniel Noah Johnson, 35, harassing communications, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference December 12.