October 23, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Patrick Avery, 28, menacing, bench trial November 6.

Matthew J. Brock, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing November 1.

Matthew J. Brock, 37, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference November 1.

Cassie N. Day, 23, first-degree possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference November 6.

Chylynn N. Elliott, 32, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial hearing November 1.

Rhonda Emery, 40, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, first-degree promoting contraband, pretrial hearing November 1.

Rhonda A. Emery, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference November 1.

Timothy Gentry, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference November 6.

Casey Giles, 50, harassing communications, pretrial conference October 23.

Casey Giles, 50, violation of IPO, pretrial conference October 23.

John Hartley, 29, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference November 1.

Matthew Henson, 27, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference November 1.

Vanessa Impson, 42, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference November 20.

James Eric McKee, 39, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, possession of marijuana, no brake lights, pretrial hearing November 1.

Joseph Scott McNeil, 49, first-degree criminal abuse child 12 or under, fourth-degree assault child abuse, pretrial conference November 20.

Erin Murray, 44, theft by deception, pretrial conference November 27.

Erin Murray, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference November 27.

John Allen Nickerson, 43, obstructed vision and/or windshield, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, bound to grand jury.

Bradley E. Thomas, 56, drug paraphernalia, buy/possess, pretrial conference November 1.

Joshua G. Woods, 27, failure to or improper signal, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference November 13.

Joshua G. Woods, 27, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.

Joshua Graham Woods, 27, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky receipt, failure to surrender revoked operators license, pretrial conference November 13.