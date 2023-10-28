Yellow paint

I was just wondering was there a shortage of yellow paint its been years since the city has painted the parking spaces and the no parking zones on the curves up and down second street and forest avenue.

The Dukes of Hazard

In the October 11 newspaper Ron Bailey had an excellent article I want to thank him for a nice story and let him know that Mr. Waldren was born in Lenixburg in Bracken County. We had never heard of this story even when The Dukes of Hazard was being televised. Do you folks that live in Lenixburg know one of your sons was born there and he wrote the Dukes of Hazard story lines? Does anyone know which house he was born in and how long he lived there? I understand he is over 90 but if he has good health and travels I wonder if the city of Augusta would like to get him for grand marshal at the Christmas parade.

Trash cans

Would someone please tell me why anyone leaves there trash cans week in and week out inside their house or in front of it so everyone has to stand here and look at looks like something needs to be done about it.

Shopping

It is Friday the 13 the date has nothing to do with what I am going to tell you but I have never saw so much men walking around Kroger with a piece of paper hunting for stuff. You can tell our wives have always done the shopping because we were running up one isle and down the other isle and asking people where stuff was it looked like a free range circus you missed a lot.

Red lights

What is going on with the red lights at the intersection of the AA you can still be on the intersection and not make it through but if you go the other way it makes you wait three to four minutes.