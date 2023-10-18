October 16, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Stephanie Browning, 42, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Cody D. Cropper, 25, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice November 20.

Lacy Doyle, 61, local city ordinance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Victor R. Pacheco, 27, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, possession of marijuana, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, pretrial conference November 27.

Jeffrey Allen Roberts, 33, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua G. Woods, 27, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial hearing October 23.

Amanda D. Bauer, 34, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference November 20.

Steven Chambers, 28, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference December 6.

Carla G. Dugan, 45, fourth-degree assault child abuse, pretrial conference December 4.

Mecaitreysha Freeman, 24, local city ordinance, harboring a vicious animal, pretrial conference November 8.

Mecaitreysha Debrayla Wagene Freeman, 24, third-degree criminal mischief, obstruction theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference November 8.

Shiane Henderson, 27, distribute of sexually explicit images no consent first offense, pretrial conference November 20.

David King, 25, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference December 6.

Trevor Lang, 27, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference December 6.

Trevor Lang, 27, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference December 6.

William Perry, 60, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference November 20.

Dale W. Pope, 23, theft of motor vehicle registration plate/renewal decal, prohibited sale/receipt of vehicle with removed/altered vin number, obscuring the identity of a machine, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brittany Tennel, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Larry Dean Wells, 52, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, menacing, pretrial conference December 18.

Larry Jr. Wells, 52, second-degree indecent exposure, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference December 18.

Patrick Avery, 28, menacing, pretrial conference October 18.

Matthew J. Brock, 37, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference October 18.

Ashley Clark, 32, third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference October 18.

Ashley Clark, 32, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference October 18.

Charles M. Fletcher, 50, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference December 4.

Timothy Gentry, 34, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference October 23.

Casey Giles, 50, harassing communications, pretrial conference October 23.

Casey Giles, 50, violation of IPO, pretrial conference October 23.

Vanessa Impson, 42, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference October 23.

John Allen Nickerson, 43, obstructed vision and or windshield, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing October 23.