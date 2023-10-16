October 10, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Roseva W. Hammond, 53, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance first-degree, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Gregory T. Conway, 50, harboring a vicious animal, pretrial conference November 14.

Matthew Todd Fout, 38, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear.

Gaven Edward Grayson, 27, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to report traffic accident, driving DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference December 5.

Rebecca Hedge, 36, public intoxication controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Dawn Hudson, local city ordinance two counts, pretrial conference November 14.

Rosa M. Sparks, 23, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial hearing October 17.

Kenton L. Swingler, 22, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance second offense, improper parking fire-lane/block traveled portion of highway, pretrial conference December 5.

Patrick Joseph Collins, 34, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference November 7.

Dennis A. III Jamison, 30, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference November 14.

Connor Michael Mullins, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference November 7.