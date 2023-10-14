October 9, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Martha Bargo, 81, no/expired Ketucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Marvin Antonio Brown, 34, no operators/moped license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rhonda Emery, 40, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, first-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference October 23.

Katelynn Leann Glaser, 26, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice November 15.

Jaunte Jenkins, 42, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, notice November 15.

Gerald Schiltz, 34, driving DUI suspended license second offense, operating moving vehicle/mtcyc function without ignition interlock device, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference December 6.

Gerald Dane Schiltz, 34, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, driving DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference December 6.

Steven Paul Talbert, 23, speeding 18 miles per hour over limit, no operators/moped license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Mitchell Utley, 34, no operators/moped license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rhonda A. Emery, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference October 23.

Kelli Nicole Hartman, 39, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, second-degree criminal mischief, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, pretrial conference December 6.

Calvin B. Hill, 39, possession of marijuana, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference November 8.

Calvin B. Hill, 39, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, obstructing operate moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference November 8.

Brian James, 40, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference November 8.

Brian Michael James, 40, traffic in marijuana first offense, pretrial conference November 8.

Trista P. Jandro, 29, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tyrik Thomas, 27, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, bound to grand jury.

Nathan Waytt Lykins, 26, first-degree fleeing or evading police, giving police officer false identifying information, bound to grand jury.

Keith McEntire, 47, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference October 23.

Keith A. McEntire, 47, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference October 23.

Kadeem Shanard Nelson, 33, fugitive from another state, pretrial conference October 11.

Joey Rudy, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference November 6.

Bradley E. Thomas, 56, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference October 23.