October 10, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Billy Ray Barfield, 64, failure to report traffic accident, failure to notify owner of damage to unattended vehicle, pretrial conference December 12, bench trial January 9.

Javen Gregory Hamilton, 22, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Tandy Joe Jones, 43, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Paula Krumpack, 53, fourth-degree assault minor injury, change of plea October 17.

Cadence Michelle Laverge, 18, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference November 14.

Jamiee Sallee, 47, permit unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference January 2.

Lenius D. Tune, 57, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brian Ashley Bravard, 37, no brake lights, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, bound to grand jury.

James Milton Brown, 26, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Troy Ray Gabbard, 51, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, reckless driving, pretrial conference November 7.

Gustavus Redden, 56, one headlight, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference October 17.

Seth James Sandlin, 21, first-degree criminal abuse child 12 or under, bound to grand jury.

Kenneth Arthur Sims, 31, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference October 24.

Tarin Shay Wood, 21, first-degree criminal abuse child 12 or under, bound to grand jury.

Douglass W. Armstrong, 43, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, pretrial hearing October 17.