Economic developer

I heard we don’t have an economic developer for our city anymore so what’s going on who is handling trying to bring new business in a lot of people are struggling so something needs to be done.

Student loans

I see where our kids have to pay back our student loans.

Local group pictures

I love that you are adding more local group pictures to the newspaper the class reunions are especially nice.

Hometown

I want to leave a comment in the paper about my hometown Maysville back in the forties and fifties everybody got along so good didn’t have to lock our doors had screens through the windows we couldn’t afford air conditioning back in them days we was poor too. Maysville is nothing but a scene of crime just like them people trying to take them people’s babies down here and go out and walk the streets at ten o’clock at night go to the service station see all these people drugging and buying alcohol for them. It is a sad sad place Maysville should never be like this.