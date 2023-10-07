October 3, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Alicia Carmen Black, 34, second-degree possession of controlled substance, public intoxication controlled substance, plea not guilty October 17.

Patrick Joseph Collins, 34, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to produce insurance card, plea not guilty October 10.

Adam C. Hall, 43, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference October 24.

Christopher R. Wright, 27, rear license not illuminated, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing October 10.

Michael David Jr. Adkins, 41, reckless driving, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance second offense, plea not guilty December 12.

Jonathan W. Bevins, 30, speeding 17 miles per hour over limit, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear.

Youlanda Hobbs, 59, theft by unlawful taking, plea not guilty November 7.

Youlanda Hobbs, 59, fourth-degree assault minor injury, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree terroristic threatening, plea not guilty, November 7.

Pedro Angel Murrieta Mora, 18, speeding 18 miles per hour over limit, no operators/moped license, plea not guilty December 12.

Robert Sapp, 53, flagrant non support, pretrial hearing November 7.

David M. Sparks, 24, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear.

Willis W. Stevenson, 34, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, plea not guilty October 10.

Willis W. Stevenson, 34, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, driving DUI suspended license second offense, improper equipment, rear license not illuminated, resisting arrest, plea not guilty October 10.

Christopher Lee Clark, 36, second-degree criminal mischief, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, pretrial conference January 9.

Russell Eugene Cottingham, 49, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, no motorcycle operators license operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, pretrial conference November 21.

Taylor Cheyenne D’Souza, 20, second-degree hindering prosecution or a apprehension, pretrial conference January 9.

Brenda L. Frazie, 40, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference November 21.

Rachel Hurley, local city ordinance, pretrial conference November 14.

Dennis A. III Jamison, 30, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference October 10.

Ciera N. Lykins, 36, speeding 23 miles per hour over limit, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference November 21.

Erika E. Morgan, 31, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference October 31.

Lenard Rice, 36, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference November 21.