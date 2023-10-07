October 3, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Chelcie C. Caskey, 36, obstructing governmental operations, pretrial conference November 21.

Jeffrey Caskey, 47, third-degree burglary, theft of identity of another without consent, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, receiving stolen property, pretrial hearing October 24.

Stephanie R. Denton, 38, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Kevin Thomas Heekin, 63, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Jamiee Sallee, 47, permit unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle, third-degree unlawful transaction, pretrial conference October 10.

James Estol Turner, 53, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Anthony J. Jr. Hensley, 25, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third=degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference October 10.

Daniel Noah Johnson, 35, harassing communication, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference October 24.

Seth James Sandlin, 21, first-degree criminal abuse child 12 or under, pretrial hearing October 10.

Tarin Shay Wood, 21, first-degree criminal abuse child 12 or under, pretrial hearing October 10.

Gustavus Redden, 56, one headlight, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference October 10.

David F. Fasse, 42, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference November 21.