October is Manufacturing Month, and Maysville Community and Technical College prides itself on educating the future workforce in numerous manufacturing careers.

Manufacturing programs at MCTC include Air Conditioning Technology, Automotive Technology, Aviation Maintenance Technology, Computerized Manufacturing and Machining, Construction Technology, Diesel Technology, Electrical Technology, Industrial Maintenance Technology, and Welding Technology.

These programs allow MCTC’s students to earn credentials in high-wage, high-demand careers and provide them with an opportunity to better their lives and the lives of their families.

MCTC graduate Shane Wallingford recognized that opportunity and took advantage of it.

Prior to enrolling at MCTC, Wallingford found himself growing frustrated with his job and was looking for an opportunity to advance in his career. He utilized the tuition reimbursement plan offered by his employer and enrolled in the HVAC program at MCTC in 2007.

Since graduating in 2009, Wallingford has earned a Bachelor of Science in Technology Management degree from Morehead State University, as well as a Master of Science in Engineering Technology Management degree.

He is now the President of JSB Industrial Solutions, Inc., in Tollesboro, which began operations in January 2014.

JSB Solutions is an original equipment manufacturer as well as a ball mill that makes powders. Wallingford purchased a proprietary from another business to open his company and said it was an industrial need that fit into his budget.

As part of his research, Wallingford says he analyzed the regional workforce and determined that there was a limited number of people who resided in Lewis County that had earned a postsecondary degree.

“What I found, was though they weren’t formally educated, there was an abundance of trade,” he said. “There were a lot of people [from Lewis County] with trade skills that were driving exorbitant miles to go to work. I bought a business that fit the demographic of the workforce that I had in place.”

Wallingford currently employs six full-time employees and four part-time employees and is hopeful that his sales will more than double from last year by the end of the calendar year.

While he did not pursue a career in HVAC, he says none of it was possible without earning his associate degree.

“It’s not necessarily the information that you receive in college that makes you smarter. What makes you smarter is you are taught a different way of thinking and the skills you gain while you’re there,” he said. “It taught me how to analyze data quickly and make a good decision from that data. It has enhanced my troubleshooting skills as well.”

Wallingford earned each of his degrees while working full-time and raising his three children.

He said he had 36 credit hours from high school that were applied toward his credential, but the remaining coursework took place on days he had off from work.

He also was able to utilize credit for prior learning at his job to reduce the amount of time he would need to be in the classroom.

Wallingford says MCTC’s faculty and staff are flexible because of the willingness of students to do the work.

“It’s there if you want to learn it. If you really want to learn the nuts and bolts of how it all works and be a top-tier technician when you hit the ground, it’s there for the taking,” Wallingford said. “It’s not going to be spoon-fed to you. You have to show the aptitude to want to do it. If you show the aptitude to do it, I recommend it.”

He added, “If you’re looking for an education that’s going to matter…that’s going to be meaningful and beneficial…you can do it right here [at MCTC].”