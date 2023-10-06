Artwork by MSU student Maija Wehr is among the student-artists on display during the “Reflections on Culture & Self” exhibit. It runs from Oct. 9-27 in the Adron Doran University Center and the Camden-Carroll LibraryDiversity Gallery.

MOREHEAD — Morehead State University will present a multi-location student art exhibition this month.

“Reflections on Culture & Self” will be on display Oct. 9-27 in the Adron Doran University Center and the Camden-Carroll Library Diversity Gallery. A reception will take place at 3 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the CCL Diversity Gallery.

The exhibit is co-sponsored by the Eagle Diversity and Inclusion Team and the Department of Communication, Media, Art and Design. This partnership is part of the Eagle Diversity and Inclusion Team’s efforts to increase displays of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging on the campus of Morehead State University.

ADUC’s display cases will feature clay pieces by art and non-art majors from Ceramics I courses under the prompts “Replication” and “Historical vs. Contemporary” provided by Visiting Assistant Professor of Ceramics Quinn Maher.

CCL’s Diversity Gallery (on the second floor) will display paintings by art students that are representations of “The Self” in self-portraits, symbolic interpretations, or conceptual interpretations of oneself. Students created this art in Professor of Art Gary Mesa-Gaido’s Painting II and III courses.

“For some time, the Eagle Diversity and Inclusion Team has been interested in promoting creativity through the arts as one of our many efforts to further conversations related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” said Dr. Caroline Atkins, MSU’s chief diversity officer.

“This exhibition will do just that. We are grateful for the leadership of the Department of Communication, Music, Art and Design and we look forward to seeing the creativity and imagination of our MSU students.”

To learn more about MSU’s Eagle Diversity and Inclusion Team, contact Dr. Caroline Atkins at [email protected] or 606-783-9381.

For more information about programs in Art and Design and the Golding Yang Art Gallery, please email [email protected] or call 606-783-2766.