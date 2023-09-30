Maysville High School Class of 1963 met Saturday, Sept. 23 at Caproni’s to celebrate their 60th class reunion.

Attending from out of town were: Barbara Betts Flores of Lakewood, Colorado, Cissy Cochran Sanders of Johnson City, Tennessee, Joe Denton and Sandy of West Chester, Ohio, Terry Faris and Judy of Wilmore, Donald Frodge and Diana of Williamsburg, Ohio, Francisca Hirschfield of Lexington, Janie McDonald Herzog of Cincinnati, Denny Wallingford of Hixon, Tennessee, Carole McDowell Schuster of West Chester, Ohio, and Sally Willett Adkin of Durham, North Carolina.

Attending locally were Better Crawford Muse, Brenda Dunaway Moran and Dickie, Betty Hampton, Randy Mason and Diana, Sandra Mullikin Gulley and Stanley, Geneva Teegarden, Jim Joe Toncray, and Marcia and Charles Tucker and Peggy.

The group enjoyed dinner, picture taking, and sharing memories. A memory book and contact information was distributed to class members.