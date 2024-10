AUGUSTA — The St. Augustine Church is hosting a Bingo Social on Sunday, Oct. 15 in the church’s basement from 1 to 5 p.m.

There will be bingo, pull tabs, a split the pot raffle, refreshments, and a meal for the players after.

You have to be 18 years or older to play bingo. The entry fee is $10.

Additional bingo cards are available and you will need to purchase them.

All proceeds go to the St. Vincent Paul Chapter of Bracken County.