Sam Morrill (Class of 2016) is the new news director at Morehead State Public Radio.

She started her duties on Sept. 5.

Morrill earned her Bachelor of Arts in convergent media at MSU, graduating magna cum laude.

She previously worked at the station from 2014 to 2017 as a reporter and live host, and returned on a part-time basis from April of this year until she accepted the news director position.

She has also worked as a news producer at WYMT television in Hazard, and as a reporter, live host, production and traffic coordinator for WEKU radio in Richmond.

During her time as a student, Morrill earned a number of awards for her work. She earned three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, a Kentucky Broadcasting Association Award, and a Kentucky Broadcasting Association Associated Press Award, including a Best of Show Award in 2016.

She also received the MSPR Outstanding Student Award in 2016.

“This station grew me, as it has so many other broadcast and journalism professionals. The idea of coming back to WMKY with the experience I’ve gained, using it to give back to this station, the community and the students is an honor,” Morrill said.

“I plan to continue the WMKY tradition of providing trusted local and state news while giving the next generation of journalists the most thorough public radio experience available.”

WMKY serves more than 20 counties throughout eastern Kentucky from the campus of Morehead State University.

Listeners can enjoy WMKY at 90.3FM, online at www.wmky.org, by phone app, or smart speaker by saying “play WMKY.”