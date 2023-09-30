For the third year in a row, the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce received the Excellence in Civic Engagement Award from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives.

KCCE Annual Excellence Awards pay tribute to local chambers of commerce in areas of operational excellence that include membership growth and retention, advocacy, and more.

We were recognized for our efforts in policy education, legislative advocacy, and civic engagement. As you know, championing the interests of the businesses, organizations, and individuals that call Maysville and Mason County home is our highest priority.

It’s an incredible honor to receive this statewide recognition for our work.

Thank you for all you do to support our Chamber and community.

Accomplishments like this wouldn’t be possible without you and your commitment to partner with us in our mission to enhance economic growth, promote development, and provide leadership of the business community in the Maysville-Mason County Area.