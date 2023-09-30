Meadowview Regional Medical Center today announced that Hari Kothegal, MD, has joined its staff and will be offering Urology services to patients in Maysville and the surrounding region.

He will be joining Meadowview Urology Associates. Dr. Kothegal graduated from Mysore Medical College in Mysore, India and completed his residencies in surgery, medicine, and urology at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kothegal to practice at Meadowview Regional Medical Center,” said Joe Koch, Market President and CEO of Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

“Having Dr. Kothegal join Meadowview Urology Associates is a huge benefit to our hospital and the community. Urology services are a great need in our community, and Dr. Kothegal’s training and experience have given him expertise in the type of care that people in our region need.”

Dr. Kothegal is a member of the American Urological Association and the Fellow Americans College of Surgeons. He will begin seeing patients at Meadowview Urology Associates on Oct. 2.

To make a referral or to schedule an appointment, please call 606.759.9050.

Meadowview Urology Associates is located at 991 Medical Park Drive, Suite 205.